Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer Family Star to release on THIS date

The Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur-led film Family Star has been generating quite the buzz ever since its announcement. The second collaboration between Vijay and director Parasuram after the blockbuster combo of Geetha Govindam, followed by the fresh pairing between Vijay and the current talk of the town, Mrunal Thakur has furthered the excitement of film fans.

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Family Star official release date announced

Fans have been waiting for an update ever since and finally the official release date of the film has been confirmed by the producers. Family Star will be released on 5th April 2024 in theatres.

The producers of the film, SVC Creations announced the release date on their social media handles, with an interesting poster featuring Vijay Deverakonda from the film. The makers have chosen a perfect release date for the film, with a solid holiday week advantage.

With Family Star releasing on 5th April, is Devara postponed?

With the official announcement regarding the release date of Family Star on April 5th, it is likely that Jr.NTR’s much anticipated Pan-Indian venture with director Koratala Siva stands postponed. The producer of Family Star, Dil Raju had said in a press interaction earlier that Family Star will occupy 5th April 2024 if Devara is postponed. Although there has been no official confirmation from the Devara team, it is understood that the film will not be released on 5th April.

Further details about Family Star

Family Star features Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in a fresh pairing. The film has been directed by Parasuram Petla and produced by Dil Raju under the SVC Creations banner. The music for the film has been composed by Gopi Sundar and KU Mohanan has handled the camera work for the movie.

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming projects

After Family Star, Vijay Deverakonda will feature next in the tentatively titled VD12, directed by Goutam Tinnanuri. Vijay will be reportedly essaying the role of a spy in the film, which is being produced by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner. There have been a lot of rumors regarding who will play the female lead in the film, with recent reports suggesting that Tripti Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna are in consideration for the role.

