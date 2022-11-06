Vijay Deverakonda and Naga Chaitanya look dapper as they attend events in Hyderabad: See PICS

Vijay Deverakonda and Naga Chaitanya, the two leading young stars of the Telugu film industry are currently busy in their respective careers, with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. Both actors made their debut in Bollywood recently and made a mark with their performances. Vijay Deverakonda made his entry into Bollywood with the recent pan-Indian project Liger. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, made his Hindi cinema debut by playing a key role in the recently released Aamir Khan starrer, Laal Singh Chaddha. Naga Chaitanya and Vijay Deverakonda's recent public appearances

Naga Chaitanya and Vijay Deverakonda are now garnering attention with their recent public appearances. Both the young stars were spotted in Hyderbad city on November 5, Saturday, as they attended major events. Vijay Deverakonda, who made an appearance at the Shuttle event in Hyderabad, looked stylish in an oversized lavender blazer and matching trousers, which he paired with a black shirt and statement sunglasses. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, looked handsome in a pastel semi-formal shirt, which he paired with a pair of denim trousers and sunglasses. Check out Vijay Deverakonda and Naga Chaitanya's pictures here: