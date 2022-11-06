Vijay Deverakonda and Naga Chaitanya look dapper as they attend events in Hyderabad: See PICS
Vijay Deverakonda and Naga Chaitanya, the popular young stars of Telugu cinema industry looked dapper in stylish outfits, as they attended events in Hyderabad, recently.
Vijay Deverakonda and Naga Chaitanya, the two leading young stars of the Telugu film industry are currently busy in their respective careers, with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. Both actors made their debut in Bollywood recently and made a mark with their performances. Vijay Deverakonda made his entry into Bollywood with the recent pan-Indian project Liger. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, made his Hindi cinema debut by playing a key role in the recently released Aamir Khan starrer, Laal Singh Chaddha.
Naga Chaitanya and Vijay Deverakonda's recent public appearances
Naga Chaitanya and Vijay Deverakonda are now garnering attention with their recent public appearances. Both the young stars were spotted in Hyderbad city on November 5, Saturday, as they attended major events. Vijay Deverakonda, who made an appearance at the Shuttle event in Hyderabad, looked stylish in an oversized lavender blazer and matching trousers, which he paired with a black shirt and statement sunglasses. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, looked handsome in a pastel semi-formal shirt, which he paired with a pair of denim trousers and sunglasses.
Check out Vijay Deverakonda and Naga Chaitanya's pictures here:
Vijay Deverakonda's career
The talented actor was keeping a low profile and staying away from social media and public platforms, after the debacle of his highly publicized Bollywood debut Liger. The Puri Jagannadh directorial, which has a massive release in five languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, earned negative reviews from the audiences and got massively trolled on social media. However, Vijay Deverakonda is now set to bounce back with some promising projects including the romantic drama Kushi and action thriller Jana Gana Mana.
Naga Chaitanya's work front
The actor is going through a rough phase in his career with consecutive box office failures including his last Telugu outing Thank You and his Bollywood debut Laal Singh Chaddha. Despite having a promising premise and star cast, Thank You failed to make it big at the box office. Laal Singh Chaddha, on the other hand, failed to meet expectations and Naga Chaitanya received major criticisms for his performance. However, the actor is now set to make a comeback with the upcoming Venkat Prabhu directorial.
