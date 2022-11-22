Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are excited for Anand Deverakonda’s film Baby; Share teaser
Vijay Deverakonda shared the official teaser of his younger brother Anand Deverakonda's new film Baby. Rashmika Mandanna also shared the teaser, with a special message.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are one of the most-loved onscreen pairs of contemporary Telugu cinema. The popular stars, who shared the screen in the much-loved films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, are rumoured to be in a relationship. Even though both Vijay and Rashmika have been remaining tight-lipped about the relationship, the rumoured couple often drops major hints with their social media posts with each other. The actor also shares a close bond with the Liger star's family, and vice versa.
Vijay Deverakoda and Rashmika Mandanna are excited about Anand's film Baby
Vijay Deverakonda's younger brother and budding actor Anand Deverakonda will be next seen in the upcoming romantic drama, Baby. The official teaser of the film was released recently, and has been receiving a great response from the audiences. Vijay Deverakonda, who is all excited about Anand's new film, shared the official teaser on his Instagram page and wrote: "Yayyyy so exciteddd for this Babyyyy @ananddeverakonda. Loveeee this."
Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, shared the Baby teaser on her Instagram handle with a special message for Anand Deverakonda and the film's team. "You guyzzzzzz... This is so good! All the bestestestesttest!!," reads the Pushpa actress's Instagram story.
Check out Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram posts:
Anand Deverakonda's Baby
The young actor is playing a small-town young man in Baby, which is touted to be a romantic drama. The movie, which is helmed by Rajesh, features Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin in the other pivotal roles. From the teaser, it is evident that Baby depicts a heartwarming love story of two teenagers, played by Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's careers
The talented actor, who was last seen in the pan-Indian sports drama Liger, was on a brief hiatus after the massive failure of the movie. Vijay Deverakonda is now set to make a great comeback with Kushi, the upcoming romantic comedy that marks his reunion with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, has a massive line-up including Pushpa 2, Varisu, and Bollywood films Mission Majnu and Animal.
