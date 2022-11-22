Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are excited for Anand Deverakonda’s film Baby; Share teaser

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are one of the most-loved onscreen pairs of contemporary Telugu cinema. The popular stars, who shared the screen in the much-loved films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, are rumoured to be in a relationship. Even though both Vijay and Rashmika have been remaining tight-lipped about the relationship, the rumoured couple often drops major hints with their social media posts with each other. The actor also shares a close bond with the Liger star's family, and vice versa. Vijay Deverakoda and Rashmika Mandanna are excited about Anand's film Baby

Vijay Deverakonda's younger brother and budding actor Anand Deverakonda will be next seen in the upcoming romantic drama, Baby. The official teaser of the film was released recently, and has been receiving a great response from the audiences. Vijay Deverakonda, who is all excited about Anand's new film, shared the official teaser on his Instagram page and wrote: "Yayyyy so exciteddd for this Babyyyy @ananddeverakonda. Loveeee this." Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, shared the Baby teaser on her Instagram handle with a special message for Anand Deverakonda and the film's team. "You guyzzzzzz... This is so good! All the bestestestesttest!!," reads the Pushpa actress's Instagram story. Check out Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram posts: