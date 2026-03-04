Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna exude elegance at their wedding reception; VIDEO

After tying the knot as per two traditional ceremonies in Udaipur (Rajasthan) last week, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are hosting a grand reception in Hyderabad tonight for industry friends and family. The celebrations have already started as the first glimpse of the newlywed couple from the reception is now out on the internet.

In the viral video, Vijay and Rashmika walked together hand-in-hand. Wearing outfits that scream Indian culture and traditions, the Dear Comrade couple looked breathtaking together. They both posed for the camera and paid their gratitude for all the love and wishes.

Talking about their reception outfits, the Animal actress wore a traditional red saree that features a rich golden border with intricate detailing, adding a royal touch. Rashmika carried heavy gold jewelry, including statement earrings, necklaces, and bangles, that made the overall look elegant and rooted in Indian culture.

Deverakonda, on the other hand, opted for a traditional South Indian off-white outfit, i.e., a half-sleeved v-neck kurta over a festive lungi (Dhoti). The actor balanced his traditional look with a modern touch by pairing it with subtle accessories, a bracelet, and a watch.

Mr. and Mrs. Deverakonda looked like a dream pair together. The couple was later spotted welcoming guests and other family members. Several stars from the industry are expected to make their attendance at the grand reception party.



For the unversed, Vijay and Rashmika came closer while filming for Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. They dated for around 6 to 7 years before exchanging vows in an intimate ceremony last week. On the professional front, the couple is reuniting for Ranabaali, a period drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Vijay will sport a heavy moustache in the film. Details about the plot and story have been kept under wraps.

