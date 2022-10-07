Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna fly together to Maldives for a vacation; VIDEO

Rumoured lovebirds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were clicked at Mumbai airport. The duo is flying together for a vacation to the Maldives. Vijay and Rashmika aced the travel look in a comfy look. While the Pushpa actress opted for comfy pants and tee, Vijay also went for oversized pants and a t-shirt. Vijay and Rashmika are often spotted together, from gyms to date nights, parties and more. They even celebrated New Year together. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's chemistry has always been talk of the town after they starred in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their constant support, friendship and casual meeting have added fuel to their relationship rumours, although they stated to be 'just friends.'

Nowadays Vijay and Rashmika have also managed to address their dating rumors but never agreed or denied dating. In a recent conversation with Mashable India, Rashmika addressed the rumours about dating Vijay Deverakonda and said, "It's all so cute no. I am like aiyoo babu. It is so cute. See Vijay and I have done so much work together, too early in our career. When we don't know how the industry is, and suddenly you work with like-minded people, you sort of like become friends, and you have a lot of common friends. It's like that. It's so cute when the whole world is like 'Rashmika and Vijay, that's cute." Calling Rashmika Mandanna a 'darling', Vijay Deverakonda opened up about his bond and said, "We have done 2 films together and she is a darling. I'm very fond of her. She is a very good friend of mine and we share so much through films like lots of highs and lots of lows. A bond gets created. In films, you are put into close proximity very quickly and so bond develops quicker."