Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna get a wholesome welcome as they return to Ranabaali sets; WATCH

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are celebrating their first month of marriage, basking in the happy moments of married life. The couple has now returned to shoot for their upcoming movie, Ranabaali, in Anantapur, where they received a warm and wholesome welcome.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna receive a warm welcome at Ranabaali sets

In a video from the shooting location of Ranabaali, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were welcomed with an aarti. The couple was spotted in casual outfits and was adorned with a tilak before resuming the shoot for their first film as a married couple.

Watch it here:

Earlier, Vijay and Rashmika had also taken to their social media handles to celebrate the one-month anniversary of their wedding. Sharing the post, the Arjun Reddy actor wrote that there are a few significant moments in everyone’s lives and that people will eventually reach and face them. He added that before one realizes it, those moments pass, but if experienced the right way, the memories remain forever, bringing joy, which he always wants to preserve.

Vijay further mentioned that as he and Rashmika step back into work, he wanted to take a moment to express his love and appreciation for a few women who ensured that he and everyone around him had a truly joyful wedding.

For those unaware, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot on February 26, 2026. The couple had a private wedding ceremony in Udaipur, attended only by family members and close friends. Later, they also hosted a reception for colleagues in Hyderabad.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will next appear together in the upcoming film Ranabaali . Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period action drama is slated for release on September 11, 2026.

The actor also has the film Rowdy Janardhana in his lineup of releases. The gritty action thriller is scheduled to hit the big screens in December 2026.

On the other hand, Rashmika will appear as a co-lead in Cocktail 2, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film will serve as a sequel to Cocktail (2012), which originally starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty.

Moreover, she is also expected to play a pivotal role in the Allu Arjun starrer, tentatively titled AA22xA6, directed by Atlee.

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