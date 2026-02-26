Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna get emotional while exchanging varmala: ‘Meant everything’

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna finally tied the knot on February 26, 2026. While the world has witnessed how they went from two-time co-stars to lovers, and now husband and wife, it has been a long time coming for the couple. Knowing how much it means for them, the couple seemingly got quite emotional during their first wedding ceremony, which was held on Thursday morning. As per Filmfare, the couple got teary-eyed while exchanging varmalas in a heartfelt display of affection and love for each other.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda well up during their garland ceremony

As per the report, the two actors could not control their feelings and ended up getting misty-eyed ahead of their big moment. It was revealed, "The varmala was the most emotional moment of the wedding. As Rashmika and Vijay exchanged garlands, both of them got teary-eyed as it truly meant everything to them.” As to what the moment meant for the couple and why there were tears, the source reportedly said, “There were happy tears, overwhelming joy, and so much love amongst friends and family."

While being mostly under the radar for the entire duration of their relationship, the couple has seemingly had their ‘this is it’ moment during the varmala exchange, in a true show of their romantic story. Having met first during the filming of Geetha Govindham in 2017 and following it up with another collaboration for Dear Comrade, the couple has had a long journey together.

While mostly maintaining that they are just friends and staying tight-lipped about their relationship in the earlier days, they eventually got more confident and spoke about dating, albeit never admitting to who it was with. Now, their fans who have been calling them VIROSH for a long time are finally getting to know more about the relationship via tiny glimpses into their wedding festivities.

