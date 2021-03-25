Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna get papped as they catch up over dinner in Mumbai; See PHOTOS

Both Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are making their Bollywood debuts with the films Liger and Mission Majnu respectively.

Sensational South stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are one of the most popular and on-screen couples. With their jaw dropping chemistry, the two had set the stage on fire in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Incidentally, both of them are making their highly awaited Bollywood debut at the same time. Apart from their acting prowess, Rashmika and Vijay have a tasteful sense of style. Today, the duo was spotted by the paps at a restaurant in Mumbai.

The World Famous Lover star kept it casual and sporty for the dinner. In the photos, one can see him wearing a blue t-shirt with khaki shorts. He teamed up his comfy attire with blue coloured shoes. On the other hand, the Sulthan actress looked beautiful in an oversized comfy hoody. It is also to be noted that the duo was seen wearing matching masks amid pandemic. Meanwhile, take a look at the photos right here.

See the photos here:

Also Read: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan give a glimpse of their romantic moment in this adorable PHOTO; Take a look

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in the pan Indian film Lifer which has Ananya Pandey as the leading lady. The film is directed by Puri Jaganth and it is all set to hit the big screens on September 9. A while back, the makers released Vijay Deverakonda’s first look and it took the internet by a storm. Rashmika is currently busy with the shooting of her Bollywood debut film titled Mission Majnu which has Siddharth Malhotra as the male lead. In South, she has Tollywood film Pushpa with Allu Arjun and Kollywood film Sulthan with Karthi.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×