Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna get spotted at airport as they return from actress’ birthday trip; WATCH

Vijay Deverakonda and his wife, Rashmika Mandanna, were recently in Rayalaseema, where they shot for their upcoming film Ranabaali. The couple has now been spotted returning to Hyderabad, with Vijay’s mother also accompanying them.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna return to Hyderabad

In a recently captured video, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were seen in uber-cool, casual outfits. As they were spotted at Hyderabad airport, Vijay donned a black T-shirt paired with grey-colored track pants.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna was seen alongside her mother-in-law, Madhavi Deverakonda. As they walked out of the airport, linking arms, the actress wore a cream-colored outfit, complemented by a black blazer and denim jeans.

Here’s the video:

Recently, Vijay and Rashmika had been shooting for their upcoming movie Ranabaali in Rayalaseema. The makers officially confirmed that the actors had wrapped up a schedule in the region. Moreover, the duo received a warm and enthusiastic welcome upon their arrival there.

Earlier, Rashmika turned 30 on April 5, 2026, with the makers sharing a glimpse of her from the film. The video showed her preparing for the character Jayamma, with Vijay also sharing the glimpse and captioning it, “I love you, Jayamma.”

For those unaware, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot on February 26, 2026. The couple had a private wedding ceremony in Udaipur, attended only by family members and close friends. Later, they hosted a reception for colleagues in Hyderabad.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will next appear together in Ranabaali . Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period action drama is slated for release on September 11, 2026.

The actor also has Rowdy Janardhana in his lineup of releases. The gritty action thriller is scheduled to hit the big screens in December 2026.

On the other hand, Rashmika will appear as a co-lead in Cocktail 2, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film will serve as a sequel to Cocktail (2012), which originally starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty.

Moreover, she is also expected to play a pivotal role in Allu Arjun’s film, tentatively titled AA22xA6, directed by Atlee.

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