Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna look ADORABLE as they celebrate Diwali with families; See PICS

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, the two most popular young stars of contemporary South Indian cinema, are rumoured to be in a relationship. The Dear Comrade stars are often spotted in each other’s company, which sparked dating rumours. Even though both Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have not reacted to the rumours yet, the fans and cine-goers have noticed the sparkling real-life chemistry between the actors and speculated that they are indeed in a relationship. Vijay and Rashmika, on the other hand, never shied away from expressing their fondness for each other in interviews. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Diwali celebrations

The Goodbye actress and the Liger star have always stayed connected with their fans on social media, and often post sneak peeks into their lives. On the occasion of Diwali, Vijay Deverakonda, who celebrated with his family shared a couple of adorable pictures with his pet dog, Storm on his official Instagram handle. “Giving him some Diwali greetings and love,” the talented actor captioned his post. Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, shared a cute picture with a diya on her hand on her Instagram page and wrote: “Happy Diwali everyone. Smile big, Eat sweets, Stay blessed, Stay safe, Only and only love to you this Diwali.” Check out Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s posts here: