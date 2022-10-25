Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna look ADORABLE as they celebrate Diwali with families; See PICS
Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, the popular South Indian stars and rumoured love birds, are now winning the internet with adorable pictures of their Diwali celebrations.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, the two most popular young stars of contemporary South Indian cinema, are rumoured to be in a relationship. The Dear Comrade stars are often spotted in each other’s company, which sparked dating rumours. Even though both Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have not reacted to the rumours yet, the fans and cine-goers have noticed the sparkling real-life chemistry between the actors and speculated that they are indeed in a relationship. Vijay and Rashmika, on the other hand, never shied away from expressing their fondness for each other in interviews.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Diwali celebrations
The Goodbye actress and the Liger star have always stayed connected with their fans on social media, and often post sneak peeks into their lives. On the occasion of Diwali, Vijay Deverakonda, who celebrated with his family shared a couple of adorable pictures with his pet dog, Storm on his official Instagram handle. “Giving him some Diwali greetings and love,” the talented actor captioned his post. Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, shared a cute picture with a diya on her hand on her Instagram page and wrote: “Happy Diwali everyone. Smile big, Eat sweets, Stay blessed, Stay safe, Only and only love to you this Diwali.”
Check out Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s posts here:
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s work fronts
Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will be next seen in Varisu, the upcoming Thalapathy Vijay starrer, which will simultaneously release in Tamil and Telugu. Rashmika has a massive line-up of promising projects, including Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor in Bollywood. She is currently shooting for Pushpa 2: The Rule, the second installment of the Allu Arjun-starring Pushpa franchise.
Vijay Deverakonda, on the other, is going through a rough patch in his career after the debacle of his ambitious venture, Liger. The actor is set to bounce back with Jana Gana Mana, which marks his second collaboration with director Puri Jagannadh. He is also rumoured to be in talks to play the lead role in Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri’s next.
ALSO READ: Wayback Wednesday: When Rashmika Mandanna shared goofy pic with Vijay Deverakonda and said 'just being us'