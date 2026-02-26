First Pics: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna get emotional and share playful laughter as husband and wife

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are officially married! After remaining tight-lipped about their relationship for a long time, the star couple held a wedding ceremony on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, surrounded by their close friends and family. A Telugu Hindu wedding was held at a private location with Coorg-style rituals to follow in the evening. The duo has chosen to honor both their traditional roots in this union. On the evening of Thursday, the two dropped their first photos from their traditional wedding ceremonies, sharing the happy memories with their fans.

Vijay and Rashmika reintroduce each other as their husband and wife in their first wedding photos

Traditionally rooted rituals and madly in love, the two actors appeared in their first photos from their wedding ceremonies held on February 26. The bride went for a deep orange saree with the groom in a traditional dhoti or Pancha and a red Angavastram, which was tied to hers in the pictures. Amid many rituals, they could be seen sneakily holding hands and even getting emotional during the big moment.

Check out the glimpses from their marriage below.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna announced their couple name VIROSH with a sweet note to their fans who have always been with them on this journey. They arrived at their wedding venue in matching outfits and have been sharing tiny glimpses of their celebrations with their fandom every day since. A welcome dinner with Japanese cuisine, some pool volleyball, followed by a cricket match between the two sides called the VIROSH Premier League, and a Holi-like Haldi ceremony were held.

A grand sangeet party was also conducted, with the actress surprising her husband-to-be with a performance of her song Angaaron from Pushpa 2. The actor’s mother is said to have gifted her daughter-in-law with a set of traditional heirloom bangles at the event.

In attendance were filmmakers Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rahul Ravindran, and Tharun Bhascker, who have directed the duo in the past. Actress Ashika Ranganath and Eesha Rebba, as well as stylist Shravya Varma, were also seen attending the wedding.



ALSO READ: Just married! Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s families celebrate with sweets after Telugu wedding; VIDEO