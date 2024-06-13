Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Movies: Parasuram Petla's Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade to upcoming VD12

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's movies have always been a visual treat for the audience. The duo has given some classy performances that received a lot of love from the masses. So let's take a look at Vijay and Rashmika’s films that you can watch for wholesome entertainment.

1. Geetha Govindam (2018)

Geetha Govindam featured Rashmika and Vijay together for the first time as a lead pair. The movie has now become the fans' favorite.

The romantic drama revolves around a young lecturer who falls in love with a self-reliant, sensible woman, but sadly, things don't work as planned due to an unexpected incident.

Later, the plot summarises how Govind will make numerous efforts to make things right and win Geetha for a lifetime.

Rashmika and Vijay's movie also stars Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Kalyani N, and Nithya Menen in pivotal roles.

The film was helmed by director Parasuram Petla, and bankrolled by Bunny Vas under the banner of GA2 Pictures. The romantic comedy was released theatrically on August 15, 2018.

2. Dear Comrade (2019)

This Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika movie is one of its kind, showcasing all the emotions and a will to fight against injustice.

The plot starts with the story of Bobby, an intolerant student union president who develops feelings for Lilly, a talented cricket player competing at the state level.

Advertisement

However, Bobby's nature stands in the way of his union with Lily, and later, an unfortunate incident with the latter changes the course of his life. The onscreen chemistry became one of its biggest highlights, along with its compelling screenplay.

Apart from the lead stars, the flick also featured Shruti Ramachandran, Raj Arjun, Divya Sripada, Anand, Kalyani Natarajan, and many others in crucial roles. The film, helmed by Bharat Kamma, garnered huge applause, and word of mouth became the actual reason for the film's enormous success.

The project was bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Mohan Cherikuri, and Yash Rangineni under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, and Big Ben Cinemas in a joint venture. The film was released theatrically on July 26, 2024.

3. Vijay Deverakonda's VD 12

Rashmika and Vijay's upcoming movie list also includes one of their most anticipated projects, tentatively titled VD 12, helmed by Jersey fame director Gowtham Naidu Tinnanuri. As per early reports, the film is touted to be a cop-action drama featuring Vijay in a never-seen-before avatar.

Advertisement

As per speculations, Guntur Kaaram fame star Sreeleela has been roped in to feature opposite Vijay Deverakonda. However, due to her other work commitments, the actor has supposedly left the project.

Reportedly, the makers have approached Rashmika Mandanna and Animal-fame star Triptii Dimri to play the love interest in the film. However, fans are eagerly looking forward to Rashmika taking the lead with Vijay Deverakonda so that they can witness the magic of the pair once again.

The music has been helmed by Anirudh Ravichander, and bankrolled by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. As per speculation, the film will be released in the first quarter of 2025.

So, these are Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's movie list for you all that you can binge-watch with your family and friends.

