Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna pen heartfelt notes as they get excited for Adivi Sesh starrer Major

The teaser of Major was released recently and it is based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Adivi Sesh starrer Major teaser was released recently and it took social media by storm. Major is produced by superstar Mahesh Babu's G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Sobitha Dhulipala, Saiee M Manjrekar will also be seen playing pivotal roles in the film. Major has been the talk of the town since its inception as it is based on the courageous life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando who rescued hostages from the clutches of terrorists in the Mumbai 26/11 attack. He lost his life while trying to save the citizens. The Pan India film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka.

The teaser of Major has set high expectations among the moviegoers. Even celebs like Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter and shared their thoughts about the upcoming film. The Arjun Reddy star wrote, "#Major Patriotic feelings..Major congratulations and warm wishes to @urstrulyMahesh sir and my boys @anuragmayreddy & @SharathWho of @AplusSMovies....@adivisesh you deserve everything for the efforts you put into your stories!."

Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, tweeted, "When I see my friends become stars in what they do, my happiness has no boundaries! My boys @SharathWho @anuragmayreddy..I am so so proud of you..@AdiviSesh-MAJOR- AMAZING! @GMBents congratulations to the team!."

Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and later dubbed into Malayalam, it is based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Major releases on July 2, 2021.

