Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna spotted; Check out videos

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are two of the most adorable on-screen pairs that the audience loves seeing together. Although they have been seen together in only two films to date, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, the two share a great bond in reality. They often come under the scanner for their rumoured relationship. The two have recently been spotted in Mumbai and Hyderabad respectively.

Vijay Deverakonda returns to Hyderabad

Vijay is currently busy with the shooting of a new schedule for the highly anticipated film Kushi. The movie also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It seems they are taking a break from the shoots as Vijay was spotted at the Hyderabad airport earlier today as he returned to the city. The actor sported a casual look in a printed shirt and cotton trousers. He had a white tee shirt underneath the shirt. Vijay gave off summer vibes as he paired black shades and slippers to complete the look.

Reacting to Vijay's video, one fan wrote, "VD always looks stylish whatever he wears." Others also showered their love for the actor in the comment section.

Take a look at Vijay Deverakonda’s airport look here:

Rashmika Mandanna spotted in Mumbai

Rashmika was spotted at an event donning gorgeous ethnic outfits. While one look featured a simple cotton patterned kurti in a pastel shade which she paired with a yellow palazzo. Another look featured a gorgeous suit in an onion pink colour. She carried a georgette dupatta in the same shade. Rashmika completed her look with golden earrings and a bindi on her forehead. Fans seem to be divided as they are in love with both looks of the actress.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rashmika has the Bollywood film Animal in her pipeline. She has also been shooting for Pushpa 2, the sequel opposite Allu Arjun.

