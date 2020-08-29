Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Dear Comrade sets a new massive record; Find Out

Dear Comrade has set a new record by being the first Hindi dubbed Indian film to receive more than 2 million likes. So far, no other Indian film has achieved this feat.

It has now become a recent trend that movies are being dubbed in different languages and they are being released on YouTube. Telugu movies have often been received well by the Hindi audience. Already, Allu Arjun, Ram Pothineni, Bellamkonda Srinivas and Nithiin's films have received massive response and they have received over millions of views on the video streaming platform. Now, Dear Comrade has set a new record by being the first Hindi dubbed Indian film to receive more than 2 million likes.

So far, no other Indian film has received these many likes on YouTube. Starring Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandana in the lead roles, the film was not a success at the Box Office. There was no big business in Tamil, Malayalam or Kannada languages too. However, the film has emerged to be a hit among the Hindi movie buffs. Well, it looks like the lead actors have gained a massive fan base among the Bollywood fans too.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in World Famous Lover. He will be next seen in Fighter directed by Puri Jagannadh. Fighter also stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. The film was expected to hit the big screens in summer 2020. However, the makers will make an official release date after COVID-19 situation settles down. Rashmika, on the other hand, will be next seen in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. The film will release in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Pushpa will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. Directed by Sukumar, more updates about the film are expected to be made by the makers soon.

