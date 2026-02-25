Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to have 2 wedding ceremonies? Couple to honor Kodava and Telugu traditions, Report

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to tie the knot in an intimate wedding on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur. While the couple has been tight-lipped about the celebrations, tiny details are being shared online regarding the nuptials. The latest update seems to be about the main wedding ceremony, where, according to an India Today report, the two have decided to get married in two separate traditional ways.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s family traditions prompt two ceremonies

As per the report, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will tie the knot first via a Telugu Hindu ceremony as per the groom’s family traditions. The same will be held on the morning of Thursday. However, later in the day, another wedding ceremony is said to be arranged according to the bride’s Kodava roots. The couple has not shared an official notice regarding the same.

So far it is known that the duo has invited their family members and only close friends to the venue in Udaipur. Following the ceremonies tomorrow, the two will come back home together to Hyderabad, where they will throw a massive bash, inviting their colleagues and industry friends for a reception on March 4.

While keeping mum about their relationship for the past many years, the couple confirmed their wedding rumors with a low-key note to their fans. They shared that their celebrations be called the Wedding of VIROSH, the latter being a couple name attributed to them by their admirers for a while now.

So far, the two have only shared little glimpses of their private celebrations going on in Udaipur, which included a lavish welcome dinner spread with Japanese cuisine, a pool volleyball match, followed by a day of cricket with their guests. It was previously reported that Vijay Deverakonda’s mother would present Rashmika Mandanna with a set of heirloom bangles on the occasion of the couple’s sangeet.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna’s Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga heads to Udaipur for her wedding with Vijay Deverakonda