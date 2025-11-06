Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to tie the knot on February 26, 2026 in Udaipur?

After exchanging rings in a private ceremony in Hyderabad last month, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly set to tie the knot soon. It was reported that the longtime dating celebrity couple will exchange vows sometime in the first phase of 2026. And now, the wedding date and venue have been locked.

Speculations are rife that the Dear Comrade stars will get married on February 26, 2026. Reportedly, the grand wedding will take place at a lavish palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. However, there is no official confirmation on the wedding date and venue details.

Earlier, Deverakonda's team confirmed the engagement ceremony that took place at Vijay's Hyderabad residence on October 3, 2025. The team also stated that the actors plan to get married next year, which aligns quite well with the ongoing rumors of a February wedding date.

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted the engagement ring in Rashmika Mandanna's hand in a video of her with her cute furry friend. During a recent promotional interview with Thamma, Mandanna was indirectly asked about the rumors of her engagement and wedding. Replying to which, she smiled and said, “Everyone is aware about it.”

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have long been the subject of dating rumors. Their on-screen chemistry, first seen in Geetha Govindam (2018) and later in Dear Comrade (2019), is widely believed by fans to have blossomed into a real-life romance. The speculation intensified recently when Deverakonda provided the voiceover for Rashmika's movie teaser, The Girlfriend fueling hints of a romantic connection. Adding to the excitement, the pair are not only rumored to be making their relationship official soon, but they are also expected to share the screen again in an upcoming project. teaser, which hinted at their brewing romance. While the two are already set to take their relationship a step ahead officially, they will also share the screen soon.

Vijay and Rashmika are reuniting for Rahul Sankrityan's upcoming directorial, which is said to be a big-budget period drama. It is reported to be set against the backdrop of British rule in the 1800s.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: SSMB29: When and where to watch Mahesh Babu starrer’s Globetrotter event online