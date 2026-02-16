Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to tie wedding knot on February 26, 2026? Invitation card goes viral

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been making headlines for quite some time now, with reports about their wedding date doing the rounds. Now, a wedding invitation card purportedly linked to the duo has gone viral, turning heads online.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding to take place on Feb 26?

The viral wedding invitation reveals that the actors are allegedly set to tie the knot on February 26, 2026, in a small and intimate ceremony. Moreover, the card states that a wedding reception will take place on March 4, 2026, in Hyderabad from 7 pm onwards.

The card reads, “I’m writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment in our lives. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony. As we begin this new chapter-celebrating and creating memories around our union-it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us.”

It further reads, “We warmly invite you to join us and bless us at our Wedding Reception. Wednesday, 04 March 2026 | 7:00 PM onwards. Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. We look forward to celebrating together. Warm regards, Vijay (on behalf of Rashmika & myself).”

Here’s the post:

However, it remains unclear whether the wedding invitation is official or genuinely issued by the actors.

For those unaware, Vijay and Rashmika have been making headlines for quite some time over their alleged relationship. After years of dating rumors, the duo is reportedly expected to tie the knot soon.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to appear in the lead role in the upcoming film Ranabaali. Directed by Rahul Sankrityayan, the period action drama will reportedly feature Rashmika as the co-lead and is slated for release on September 11, 2026.

Moreover, the actor also has the film Rowdy Janardhana, a gritty actioner alongside Keerthy Suresh. The movie is scheduled to release in December this year.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna will next appear in Cocktail 2 and Mysaa. Additionally, there are reports that she may play a negative role in Allu Arjun’s AA22xA6, directed by Atlee.

