Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna watch Anand Deverakonda, Varsha Bollamma's Middle Class Melodies

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all praises for Anand Deverakonda, Varsha Bollamma's upcoming Telugu family comedy titled, Middle Class Melodies.

Ever since the motion poster of the Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma starrer was unveiled, there has been a lot of anticipation among viewers for Middle Class Melodies. The upcoming Telugu family comedy Middle Class Melodies is all set to release online on November 20. The makers recently released its first song 'Guntur' that gives a poetic peek into Guntur city. This soothing track has been composed by Sweekar Agasthi and background score by RH Vikram. Additionally, Guntur is written by Kittu Vissapragada and sung by Anurag Kulkarni. Meanwhile, Anand's brother Vijay Deverakonda and actress Rashmika Mandanna have already watched the film and are all praise for it.

Rashmika Mandanna took to social media and shared review as she watched the upcoming Telugu family comedy. She tweeted, " I watched it.. Laughed a lot.. Was gripped by the film.. Couldn’t believe two of my friends were actually on that big screen.. Watching them do their craft made me feel happy, protective and loved."

She also sent best wishes to the team in her next tweet. "I loved it.. Best wishes to the team from the bottom of my heart. @ananddeverkonda and @varshabollamma I love your film. I love your characters. I love you both. And I’m confident that the audience will do too. Congratulations director on this winner.. God bless!," the Dear Comrade actress tweeted.

Check out what VD and Rashmika have to say about Middle Class Melodies:

Directed by Vinod Anantoju, the film is produced under the banner Bhavya Creations and is all set to premiere this festive season. Middle Class Melodies starts November 20 on Amazon Prime Video.

