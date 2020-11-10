  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna watch Anand Deverakonda, Varsha Bollamma's Middle Class Melodies

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all praises for Anand Deverakonda, Varsha Bollamma's upcoming Telugu family comedy titled, Middle Class Melodies.
29052 reads Mumbai Updated: November 10, 2020 01:06 pm
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna watch movie Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna watch Anand Deverakonda, Varsha Bollamma's Middle Class Melodies
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ever since the motion poster of the Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma starrer was unveiled, there has been a lot of anticipation among viewers for Middle Class Melodies. The upcoming Telugu family comedy Middle Class Melodies is all set to release online on November 20. The makers recently released its first song 'Guntur' that gives a poetic peek into Guntur city. This soothing track has been composed by Sweekar Agasthi and background score by RH Vikram. Additionally, Guntur is written by Kittu Vissapragada and sung by Anurag Kulkarni. Meanwhile, Anand's brother Vijay Deverakonda and actress Rashmika Mandanna have already watched the film and are all praise for it. 

Rashmika Mandanna took to social media and shared review as she watched the upcoming Telugu family comedy. She tweeted, " I watched it.. Laughed a lot.. Was gripped by the film.. Couldn’t believe two of my friends were actually on that big screen.. Watching them do their craft made me feel happy, protective and loved." 

She also sent best wishes to the team in her next tweet. "I loved it.. Best wishes to the team from the bottom of my heart. @ananddeverkonda and @varshabollamma I love your film. I love your characters. I love you both. And I’m confident that the audience will do too. Congratulations director on this winner.. God bless!," the Dear Comrade actress tweeted. 

Check out what VD and Rashmika have to say about Middle Class Melodies:


Directed by Vinod Anantoju, the film is produced under the banner Bhavya Creations and is all set to premiere this festive season. Middle Class Melodies starts November 20 on Amazon Prime Video.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Rashmika Mandanna, Ram Charan to Vijay Deverakonda: 5 South celebs and their stylish gym looks
Rashmika Mandanna wishes her Dear Comrade costar Vijay Deverakonda’s mom on her 50th birthday; See PHOTO
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Dear Comrade sets a new massive record; Find Out
Geetha Govindam turns two: Fans share their favourite moment from Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna's film
Vijay Deverakonda’s throwback PHOTO with Rashmika Mandanna brings back memories of Dear Comrade
Rashmika Mandanna pens a powerful note as Dear Comrade co starring Vijay Deverakonda completes a year
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement