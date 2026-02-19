Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Wedding: Strict no-phone policy to guest list, everything you need to know

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been in the news for quite some time over their relationship. As reports suggest that the duo is finally set to tie the knot on February 26, 2026, here’s a quick look at what fans can expect from the wedding.

Everything to know about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding

According to online reports, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are planning to keep their wedding ceremony private and away from the public eye. The couple is reportedly keen on maintaining a low profile regarding their union and has enforced a strict no-phone policy to prevent pictures from the ceremony from being leaked.

Moreover, the official team responsible for organizing the wedding is required to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA). Additionally, in a rare move, the celebrity wedding will not include actors or colleagues from the film industry who have not been invited, and only immediate family members and close friends will attend.

Reportedly, two separate pre-wedding rituals will be hosted by Vijay’s and Rashmika’s families, as both are eager to honor their respective traditions. Additionally, the couple will pen handwritten notes to their friends, requesting that no gifts be given.

Following the wedding, the couple is planning to take a month-long break from acting. A grand reception for friends and colleagues is scheduled to take place on March 4, 2026. Earlier, an invitation card for the duo’s wedding reportedly went viral on the internet.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Vijay Deverakonda is set to appear in the lead role in the upcoming film Ranabaali. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period action drama will reportedly feature Rashmika as the co-lead and is slated for release on September 11, 2026.

Moreover, the actor also has Rowdy Janardhana, a gritty actioner alongside Keerthy Suresh. The film is scheduled to be released in December this year.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna will next appear in Cocktail 2 and Mysaa. Additionally, there are reports that she may play a negative role in Allu Arjun’s AA22xA6, directed by Atlee.

