Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry in the Dear Comrade still will melt your hearts

The southern drama Dear Comrade featured Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The film was helmed by south director Bharath Kamma. The still from Dear Comrade which features Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, will surely melt your hearts. The still from Dear Comrade sees Rashmika Mandanna in a sporty look with her Cricket gear bag, while Vijay Deverakonda is looking at her lovingly. The chemistry between the two stars is evident. The film Dear Comrade did not create any magic on the big screen.

But, the fans loved the characters essayed by Vijay and Rashmika. The film saw Vijay Deverakonda essay the role of Chaitanya Krishna also known as Bobby. Vijay Deverakonda's character is also a union leader in his college. Vijay's character then falls in love with a state level Cricketer, essayed by Rashmika Mandanna. The fans and audience members had a lot of expectations from this film as it had the ultimate lover boy of silver screen, Vijay Deverakonda playing the romantic hero. But, the film's script did not strike a chord with the film audiences, and failed to get the response that was expected from a film starring Vijay and Rashmika.

Check out the still from Dear Comrade:

On the work front, the World Famous Lover actor Vijay Deverakonda will feature in a film by south director Puri Jagannadh. The film is called Fighter and will also star Bollywood diva Ananya Panday as the female lead. The south flick Fighter is one of the highly anticipated films from the south film industry and the fans are waiting to see the film on the big screen.

