Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Dear Comrade achieves THIS feat; duo expresses their immense love for film

It's been almost 5 years since the release of Bharat Kamma’s Dear Comrade. However, even after so many years, moviegoers are still very passionate about the film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.

Recently, the film achieved a milestone as it touched the 400 million mark for viewers on YouTube. On this special occasion, both actors took to their social media to react to the unbelievable feat.

Looking at the craze for Dear Comrade, it is safe to say that the duo created magical chemistry on screen.

Vijay-Rashmika extends gratitude to fans as Dear Comrade achieves milestone

Taking the opportunity, Vijay dropped a throwback picture with his rumored girlfriend and actress Rashmika Mandana from the sets of Dear Comrade.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “400 million of you saw it. Dear Comrade - from the sadness we felt on the day of release in 2019 to the immense love we have for the film till today. #DearComrade is a film I loved making, a story I loved telling.”

The picture is from the film, where Chaitanya and Lilly are engaged in deep conversation while they sit by the river after her horrific accident.

The Geetha Govindam actress reshared the post, expressed her gratitude for the immense love, and said Dear Comrade will forever remain very special to her.

It is worth mentioning that Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna are rumored to be dating. Although speculations regarding their relationship have been doing the rounds for some time now, the duo has never confirmed the same. The Dear Comrade couple has always maintained that they are 'just good friends' and nothing more than that.

Advertisement

More about Dear Comrade

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, the film features Shruti Ramachandran, Raj Arjun, Divya Sripada, Anand, and Kalyani Natarajan, among others, in key roles.

Helmed by Bharat Kamma, Dear Comrade garnered loads of love and emerged as a box-office success. The charming chemistry between Rashmika and Vijay was no doubt a treat for all moviegoers.

The project was produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Mohan Cherikuri, and Yash Rangineni under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, and Big Ben Cinemas in a joint venture. The film was released theatrically on July 26, 2024.

ALSO READ: Darshan’s son REACTS to trolls after his father’s arrest in murder case: ‘I'm a 15-year-old...’