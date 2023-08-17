Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sizzling chemistry at Kushi musical concert win internet; PICS

Kushi, the highly anticipated romantic comedy is finally set to hit the theatres in September, this year. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, the two most sought-after stars of the Telugu film industry are playing the lead roles in the much-awaited project. Kushi marks the second onscreen collaboration of Samantha and Vijay, who have earlier shared the screen in the cult film, Mahanati. The popular star pair is now winning the internet with their sizzling chemistry, at the recently held Kushi musical concert event.

Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda's sizzling chemistry wins internet

The Kushi pair performed on the much-loved title song of the film, at the musical concert event of the film which was held on August 15, Tuesday. Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu clearly share a sizzling chemistry with each other and have already established themselves as one of the best star pairs in the contemporary Telugu film industry. The celebrated actress and talented actor perfectly complement each other with their impeccable charm and good looks. The audiences are now urging Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda to sign more films together.

Meanwhile, the Kushi stars took to their official Instagram handles and shared some lovely videos and pictures of their performance at the Kushi musical concert event, to the much excitement of their fans. "Because It is my stage. We spread love, smiles and lots of #KUSHI from SEPT 1st," he captioned the post. The leading lady, on the other hand, shared the same set of pictures with a caption, that reads: "#Kushi There is no such thing as too much love, even too much is not enough."

Check out Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram post, below:

Kushi: All you need to know

The Shiva Nirvana directorial revolves around Aaradhya and Viplav, a young couple who hails from drastically different family backgrounds and get married against the wishes of their respective parents. However, life takes a different turn after some misunderstandings arise between them. Vijay Deverakonda is playing the role of Viplav in the film, which features Samantha as Aaradhya.

Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Jayaram, Lakshmi, Sharanya Ponvannan, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ali, Srikanth Iyengar, Bharath Reddy, and many others appear in supporting roles in the film. Hesham Abdul Wahab composed the songs and original score. Kushi is bankrolled by the prestigious banner, Mythri Movie Makers.

