Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s live romantic dance performance on Kushi title track leaves fans mesmerized

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the popular stars, are set to share the screen for the second time, in the movie Kushi. The highly anticipated Shiva Nirvana directorial, which is touted to be a romantic comedy, is set to hit the theatres in September, this year. Kushi has already garnered the attention of both film fanatics and music lovers with its soulful playlist. The film's audio was officially launched at the grand musical concert event, which was held in Hyderabad on August 15, Independence Day.

Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda leave audience mesmerized with their live performance

The biggest surprise factor of the Kushi musical concert event was the romantic live performance of the lead pair, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda. The celebrated stars of the Telugu film industry, who have already created quite a stir on social media with their fantastic onscreen chemistry, performed on the much-loved Kushi title track on stage. Samantha and Vijay's stunning performance clearly left the audiences mesmerized, and the pictures and videos of their act are now going viral on the internet.

The leading lady, as always, looked simply stunning in a black and white printed lehenga and a matching dupatta, which she paired with a black sequinned crop top. Samantha Ruth Prabhu completed her look with a wavy hairdo, dewy make-up, and statement accessories. Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white sleeveless t-shirt, and a pair of matching embroidered trousers.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's pictures and video, below:

