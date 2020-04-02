Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey's BTS PHOTO will remind you of their seamless chemistry in Arjun Reddy

Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey's BTS picture from the sets of the Telugu drama Arjun Reddy will surely remind you of their seamless chemistry. Check it out.

Vijay Deverankonda is one of the most popular South actors in current times and the reasons are quite obvious. But there is one film because of which he became an overnight star across India which is Arjun Reddy. The handsome hunk earned critical acclaim upon the release of the Telugu romantic drama. Moreover, the audiences and film critics also loved his sizzling chemistry with co-actress Shalini Pandey in the movie which has been remade in multiple languages till date.

As we speak of this, we have come across a BTS picture of Vijay and Shalini while scrolling through feeds on social media which is worth a watch. The two actors are seen flashing their beaming smiles while looking back at the camera. Vijay looks unrecognizable in the picture as he dons a white shirt and grey trousers. Shalini, on the other hand, is seen wearing an orange-colored kurta. One thing is for sure that this picture will surely remind you of their seamless chemistry in Arjun Reddy.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be collaborating with Bollywood diva Ananya Panday for the first time in the upcoming Pan Indian movie, Fighter. Just a few days before the lockdown imposed in India, the World Famous Lover actor had come to Mumbai to shoot for a few scenes of the much-anticipated movie. Shalini Pandey, on the other hand, will be next seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar co-starring . The movie marks her debut into the Bollywood film industry.

