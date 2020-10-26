  1. Home
Vijay Deverakonda and Storm’s reaction after meeting each other will make all dog parents tear up; WATCH

Vijay Deverakonda Took to his Instagram space and shared a video with his pet god Storm Deverakonda after reuniting with his following his vacation.
We all know that Vijay Deverakonda became a dog parent a couple of months back. He has been constantly sharing photos and videos of his dog baby Storm Deverakonda. Photos of Vijay from his Europe trip surfaced online. Now, he has returned home after his vacation and seeing him at home after a long time, Storm had the perfect reaction. Just after hearing Vijay call out his name, Storm started jumping and running all over the home waiting to see Vijay.

As soon as he saw Vijay, they both cuddled and hugged each other, all the while sharing kisses. Taking to his Instagram space, Vijay Deverakonda shared the video. Well, it goes without saying that the video has come as a treat to the fans of Deverakonda. Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in an action film titled Fighter. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is touted to be an action-drama and it was wrapped up before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed.

Fighter stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. It is one of the most anticipated movies of Tollywood. He recently announced that he will be joining hands with director Sukumar for an ambitious movie. Announcing the film, Deverakonda wrote, "Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda.. The actor in me is super excited ...The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can't wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr...Happy birthday Kedar, you've been a good friend and you work extremely hard."

