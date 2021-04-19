Vijay Deverakonda and Sukumar's film is NOT shelved; Makers release an official statement

There were a lot of speculations that film has been shelved and Sukumar is planning to replace Vijay Deverakonda with Ram Charan as the protagonist of the film.

Reports have been doing rounds that director Sukumar's film with Vijay Deverakonda has shelved. However, makers of the film have now slammed the rumours urging everyone not to believe in misinformation. "The project shall start as planned. Do not believe in false propaganda. There is no change in the plan. Sukumar -VD-Falcon is only going to be bigger,” producer Kedar Selagamsetty of Falcon Creations posted on Instagram. There were a lot of speculations that film has been shelved and Sukumar is planning to replace Vijay Deverakonda with Ram Charan as the protagonist of the film.

However, the film will happen as scheduled and there will be no change in the combination. "This project shall start as planned, once the pre-existing commitments of Hero and director are completed," read the official statement by the makers of Sukumar and Vijay Deverakonda's film. Currently, the Arjun Reddy star is busy with the shooting of his next Liger, co-starring Bollywood's young star Ananya Panday. Sukumar, on the other hand, is busy with Allu Arjun starrer Pan-India film titled, Pushpa.

Check out an official statement by Falcon Creations:

Also Read: PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda covers his face with a beanie and mask as he gets clicked with Rashmika Mandanna

Well, the crazy and much-awaited combo is set to rule your hearts and the film is very much on cards. The untitled film is set to release in 2022.

Earlier, making an official announcement about his next project that the audience had been waiting for, VD wrote on Twitter, "Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda..The actor in me is super excited ...The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can't wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr...Happy birthday Kedar, you've been a good friend and you work extremely hard :)."

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×