Vijay Deverakonda announces his next with Majili director Shiva Nirvana; Details Inside

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda has created a niche for himself by choosing unconventional roles in films like Dear Comrade, Arjun Reddy, Pelli Choopulu. Be it making a bold fashion statement or going no filter during his interviews, Vijay has managed to hit headlines this year for quite a few reasons. While he is set with some interesting films for the audience in 2020, Vijay Deverakonda has announced his next with Majili director Shiva Nirvana.

Vijay decided to make an announcement about his next on producer Dil Raju's birthday. Taking to Twitter, the Telugu star wrote, "Happy Birthday Raju sir Blockbuster Gift loading! With love and respect, Shiva Nirvana & Vijay Deverakonda." Tentatively called #VD12, the announcement about the film has already set high curiosity among the moviegoers. We can't wait to know what's in the store for us as Vijay calls it 'Blockbuster Gift loading'.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda's Twitter post below:

Happy Birthday Raju sir

Blockbuster Gift loading! With love and respect,

Shiva Nirvana & Vijay Deverakonda. pic.twitter.com/8EUeU4DFpc — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Vijay has quite a few interesting films in the kitty. The dashing star of the Telugu film industry will be seen next in World Famous Lover. Interestingly, he will be sharing the screen space with not one but four actresses- Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. The South star has also collaborated with director Puri Jagannadh for an action flick. Reportedly, late actress 's daughter Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in to star opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannadh's next. However, no official announcement on the same has been made yet.

