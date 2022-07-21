Vijay Deverakonda answers if Liger will be a boon for Bollywood or South film industry at trailer launch

Vijay Deverakonda has been creating all the buzz recently due to his upcoming film Liger. Earlier today, the much-awaited trailer of the film dropped, increasing the excitement within the audience manifold. The film will feature him in the role of a boxer who has a speech impairment. Apart from him, the film also stars Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson in key roles. A few hours back, at the Liger trailer launch in Hyderabad, Vijay was asked if he views the film as a boon for Bollywood or the South film industry. Here’s what he had to say.

Vijay Deverakonda on Liger being a boon for Bollywood or the South Film Industry

At the Liger trailer launch earlier today, Vijay was asked if Liger, which is touted to be a ‘massy entertainer’ will be a boon for Bollywood or the South Film Industry. To this, the Arjun Reddy actor replied “I see it as me getting to live a dream. A personal dream of mine and I see it as I love telling stories, love telling them to a huge audience in huge auditoriums, and what bigger auditorium than India? I see it as a personal dream and ambition coming to life.”

Liger is being backed by Puri Jaganndah’s Puri Connects in collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film.

The cinematography for the movie is by Vishnu Sarma while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. Liger is set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on 25th August 2022.

Liger’s song Akdi Bakdi released last week and has been receiving a very good response. After the release of Liger, Deverakonda’s next film Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu releases on 23rd December, 2022. After that, he moves onto Jana Gana Mana with Puri Jagannadh. Ananya Panday after Liger, will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, helmed by Excel Entertainment.

