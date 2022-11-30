Vijay Deverakonda appeared before ED in the Liger finance case?

For the unversed, ED is looking into the alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act. According to the IANS reports, Puri Jagannadh, and Charmme Kaur were questioned about the source of investment for the film and were in the ED office for several hours. The Liger team was brought into questioning after Congress leader Bakka Judson filed a complaint, alleging that many politicians have invested money in the film in order to turn their black money white.

Troubles are not over for the team of the sports drama, Liger. After director Puri Jagannadh and producer Charmme Kaur recently appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad, now Vijay Deverakonda was also reportedly grilled by the authorities today on 30th November. As per reports, the Arjun Reddy star was summoned by ED to inquire about the finances of his latest release, Liger.

About Liger



Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger was released in August this year. The project was produced by Dharma Productions in collaboration with Puri Connects banner. With Vijay Deverakonda in the role of MMA fighter, Ananya Panday plays his love interest in the movie, while Ramya Krishnan essays the role of his mother, and Ronit Roy is seen as his coach. Despite much hype, the venture did not perform as expected at the box office.

Vijay Deverakonda on Liger failure

During an award ceremony, Vijay Deverakonda opened up about how Liger's failure affected him. He was quoted saying, “We all have good days, we all have not-so-good days, we all have sh**ty days. But irrespective of how we feel, we need to get up. Maybe I didn’t want to be here, taking this award. But I came here and as I speak to you, I promise that I will get the job done for all of you, and you will be entertained. And great cinema will be made. Thank you."

