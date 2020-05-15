Vijay Deverakonda in Arjun Reddy OR Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh: Who according to you played the role better?

Both the actors, Vijay Deverakonda and Shahid Kapoor clearly had a lot of fun in playing the rustic, rowdy and mad lover in Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh respectively. But who according to you played the role better?

Arjun Reddy, the Telugu version of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, released in 2017 and Vijay Deverakonda's role as Arjun became a rage. His character connected with viewers and the film went on to become one of Indian cinema's top-performing and cult classics. Within a week of its release, it became a major sensation. Though many questioned about the glorification of toxic masculinity, Arjun Reddy managed to set the box office on fire as it was introduced as ‘new’ kind of cinema to the Telugu audience. The story of the film revolves around Arjun Reddy, who is a free-spirited doctor falls in love with Preethi Shetty. He is a rebel, while she plays a shy student.

Two years later, Kabir Singh, the Hindi version of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, released in theaters. Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh are the same movies, frame to frame, helmed by the same filmmaker comprising a different cast. Kabir Singh stars and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh managed to win the hearts of the audience. His intense and rowdy avatar grabbed a lot of attention. Both the actors, Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda did justice to their respective roles in different languages. While Arjun Reddy escaped major backlash during its release, Shahid Kapoor starrer hit the headlines for the glorification of misogyny.

There is no denying Vijay Deverakonda brought a fresh screen appeal for the Telugu audience and he nailed it. He not only acted but also lived the character he portrayed on the big screen. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor has already portrayed intense characters before, with Kabir Singh one of them.

Both the actors clearly had a lot of fun in playing the rustic, rowdy and mad lover. But who according to you played the role better? Vote below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Also Read | Wednesday Trivia: Did you know Vijay Deverakonda was not the first choice for Arjun Reddy?

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×