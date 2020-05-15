Vijay Deverakonda in Arjun Reddy OR Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh: Who according to you played the role better?
Arjun Reddy, the Telugu version of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, released in 2017 and Vijay Deverakonda's role as Arjun became a rage. His character connected with viewers and the film went on to become one of Indian cinema's top-performing and cult classics. Within a week of its release, it became a major sensation. Though many questioned about the glorification of toxic masculinity, Arjun Reddy managed to set the box office on fire as it was introduced as ‘new’ kind of cinema to the Telugu audience. The story of the film revolves around Arjun Reddy, who is a free-spirited doctor falls in love with Preethi Shetty. He is a rebel, while she plays a shy student.
Two years later, Kabir Singh, the Hindi version of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, released in theaters. Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh are the same movies, frame to frame, helmed by the same filmmaker comprising a different cast. Kabir Singh stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh managed to win the hearts of the audience. His intense and rowdy avatar grabbed a lot of attention. Both the actors, Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda did justice to their respective roles in different languages. While Arjun Reddy escaped major backlash during its release, Shahid Kapoor starrer hit the headlines for the glorification of misogyny.
There is no denying Vijay Deverakonda brought a fresh screen appeal for the Telugu audience and he nailed it. He not only acted but also lived the character he portrayed on the big screen. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor has already portrayed intense characters before, with Kabir Singh one of them.
Both the actors clearly had a lot of fun in playing the rustic, rowdy and mad lover. But who according to you played the role better? Vote below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.
Also Read | Wednesday Trivia: Did you know Vijay Deverakonda was not the first choice for Arjun Reddy?
Anonymous 9 minutes ago
Vijay devarkonda for sure he is novice to this character but he portrayed his character with a lot of intense and have done justice for the job
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
No one can match either replace with vijay devarakonda... ultimate a action of vd
Anonymous 21 minutes ago
Vijay Deverakonda♥️
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
Vijay Deverakonda
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
Vijay Dêvàràkøndà
Anonymous 54 minutes ago
Obviously Vijay... I watched both... Vijay did justice to the role... Shahid was more aggressive ( no offence, I'm also a fan of shahid... But I'm saying what I feel)... Shahid was also good... But original is always best
Anonymous 55 minutes ago
Vijay deverkonda ❤️
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Vijay devarakonda
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Vijay
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Vijay is best. Saahid did acting better than VD. But it's a copy.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Original is always the best
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Vijay devarakonda lived the character,
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Vijay is best. He is original. His own acting. Whereas saahid has done acting better than VD but it's a copy. So we can say that saahid has done copy at his best. Saahid has fulfilled the dream of directors .
Anonymous 1 hour ago
vijay acting is natural
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Vijay
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Vijay Devarakonda
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Obviously vijay deverakonda...He is such a natural
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Shahid all the way. I have seen both
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Big fan of shahid kapoor but I have to give it to Vijay!!
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor.....
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Vijay
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Vijay devarakonda
Anonymous 2 hours ago
No doubt its vijay
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Obviously vijay devarakonda
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Vijay deverakonda for sure!!
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Shahid kapoor
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Vijay
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Sahid For Sure
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Shahid kapoor in Kabir singh
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor obvio... He did damn fab. Good job... Natural..(Actor doesn't look like if he is acting, he nailed it)
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Shahid is much better
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Obviously Vijay
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Vijay acting was excellent . He pour out his heart into acting. Shahid just copied him
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Definitely Shahid kapoor
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Both are besttt. But(Shahid kapoor) Kabir Singh fever on all over india.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor as kabir singh
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Shahid is much better he brought out the role well and feelings too
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Shahid kapoor
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Shahid kapoor
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Vijay devarkonda as arjun reddy
Anonymous 3 hours ago
I have seen both versions and Vijay is extremely natural
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Shahid for sure. VD was too dramatic
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Shahid kapoor
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Vijay without a doubt.Shahid just had to copy him.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh