Vijay Deverakonda in Arjun Reddy OR Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh: Who according to you played the role better?

Both the actors, Vijay Deverakonda and Shahid Kapoor clearly had a lot of fun in playing the rustic, rowdy and mad lover in Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh respectively. But who according to you played the role better?
28960 reads Mumbai Updated: May 15, 2020 04:47 pm
Arjun Reddy, the Telugu version of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, released in 2017 and Vijay Deverakonda's role as Arjun became a rage. His character connected with viewers and the film went on to become one of Indian cinema's top-performing and cult classics. Within a week of its release, it became a major sensation. Though many questioned about the glorification of toxic masculinity, Arjun Reddy managed to set the box office on fire as it was introduced as ‘new’ kind of cinema to the Telugu audience. The story of the film revolves around Arjun Reddy, who is a free-spirited doctor falls in love with Preethi Shetty. He is a rebel, while she plays a shy student.

Two years later, Kabir Singh, the Hindi version of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, released in theaters. Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh are the same movies, frame to frame, helmed by the same filmmaker comprising a different cast. Kabir Singh stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh managed to win the hearts of the audience. His intense and rowdy avatar grabbed a lot of attention. Both the actors, Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda did justice to their respective roles in different languages. While Arjun Reddy escaped major backlash during its release, Shahid Kapoor starrer hit the headlines for the glorification of misogyny.

There is no denying Vijay Deverakonda brought a fresh screen appeal for the Telugu audience and he nailed it. He not only acted but also lived the character he portrayed on the big screen. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor has already portrayed intense characters before, with Kabir Singh one of them. 

Both the actors clearly had a lot of fun in playing the rustic, rowdy and mad lover. But who according to you played the role better? Vote below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Anonymous 9 minutes ago

Vijay devarkonda for sure he is novice to this character but he portrayed his character with a lot of intense and have done justice for the job

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

No one can match either replace with vijay devarakonda... ultimate a action of vd

Anonymous 21 minutes ago

Vijay Deverakonda♥️

Anonymous 52 minutes ago

Vijay Deverakonda

Anonymous 52 minutes ago

Vijay Dêvàràkøndà

Anonymous 54 minutes ago

Obviously Vijay... I watched both... Vijay did justice to the role... Shahid was more aggressive ( no offence, I'm also a fan of shahid... But I'm saying what I feel)... Shahid was also good... But original is always best

Anonymous 55 minutes ago

Vijay deverkonda ❤️

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Vijay devarakonda

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Vijay

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Vijay is best. Saahid did acting better than VD. But it's a copy.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Original is always the best

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Vijay devarakonda lived the character,

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Vijay is best. He is original. His own acting. Whereas saahid has done acting better than VD but it's a copy. So we can say that saahid has done copy at his best. Saahid has fulfilled the dream of directors .

Anonymous 1 hour ago

vijay acting is natural

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Vijay

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Vijay Devarakonda

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Obviously vijay deverakonda...He is such a natural

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Shahid all the way. I have seen both

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Big fan of shahid kapoor but I have to give it to Vijay!!

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Shahid Kapoor.....

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Vijay

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Vijay devarakonda

Anonymous 2 hours ago

No doubt its vijay

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Obviously vijay devarakonda

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Vijay deverakonda for sure!!

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Shahid kapoor

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Vijay

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Sahid For Sure

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Shahid kapoor in Kabir singh

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Shahid Kapoor obvio... He did damn fab. Good job... Natural..(Actor doesn't look like if he is acting, he nailed it)

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Shahid is much better

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Obviously Vijay

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Vijay acting was excellent . He pour out his heart into acting. Shahid just copied him

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Definitely Shahid kapoor

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Both are besttt. But(Shahid kapoor) Kabir Singh fever on all over india.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Shahid Kapoor as kabir singh

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Shahid is much better he brought out the role well and feelings too

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Shahid kapoor

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Shahid kapoor

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Vijay devarkonda as arjun reddy

Anonymous 3 hours ago

I have seen both versions and Vijay is extremely natural

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Shahid for sure. VD was too dramatic

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Shahid kapoor

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Vijay without a doubt.Shahid just had to copy him.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh

