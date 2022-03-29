Vijay Deverakonda makes grand entry in chopper as Army officer for his next with Puri Jagannadh; PICS

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to announce his next with Puri Jagannadh after Liger. Looks like the film will be nothing less than spectacular vision as the actor was papped while making a grand entry as army officer in chopper to make the big announcement of his next with Puri in a few hours. The actors look handsome in army uniform and we can't wait to get a glimpse of him in the film.

Producer Charmme Kaur also accompanied him during the grand entry. As he landed from the chopper, he also posed with Charmme and the team.