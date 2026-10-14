Vijay Deverakonda assures fans he will make his grand comeback with Ranabaali, says ‘I will be back…’

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to play the lead role in Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Ahead of the film’s release on October 16, 2026, the actor expressed confidence that the period action drama would lay a strong foundation for his comeback following a series of underwhelming films.

Vijay Deverakonda affirms that he will be ‘bloody back’

Speaking at the pre-release event of the movie, Vijay Deverakonda said, “I thank my directors for attending the event. The festival atmosphere has started. Ranabaali will make the Telugu film industry proud. Rahul wanted to make a mass period action drama and did a lot of research before writing Ranabaali. That’s when he got to know about an unknown chapter in history.”

The actor added that making a conventional historical film would not have had the same impact. He said that Rahul had found a strong purpose for the film, which he envisioned on a grand scale. Vijay further recalled facing criticism following the failure of NOTA during the release of Taxiwaala. At the time, he had written a letter promising to make a comeback, knowing that people were enjoying his failure.

Moreover, Vijay added, “I reminded my naysayers that I will be bloody back when I say it. I’m sure Rahul is building such a base once again for me. If things go well, I will once again remind my haters about it. Confidence in ourselves and dedication to work are the only things in our hands.”

More about Ranabaali

Set against the backdrop of the Great Madras Famine of 1876-1878, Ranabaali follows Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a legendary warrior born under a mysterious prophecy in the hills of Rayalaseema. After growing up to become a skilled horseman and marrying Jayamma, his peaceful village life is shattered by a devastating famine exacerbated by the greed and cruelty of colonial rulers.

When the ruthless officer Sir Theodore Hector threatens his land and people, Ranabaali rises in fierce resistance to defend his community’s freedom, with the unwavering support of his wife.

Apart from Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna , the film features Arnold Vosloo, Luke McGibney, Vladimir Angelove, Zachary Coffin, Geoffrey Giuliano, Mime Madhu, and others in key roles.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz.

ALSO READ: 4 Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Karunas and Nimisha Sajayan’s Enna Vilai to Teja Sajja’s The Traitors Telugu