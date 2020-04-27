Vijay Deverakonda attended Katy Perry’s party in his style; Says he doesn’t care what others think of him

Vijay Deverakonda is known for his unconventional style statements and his cut-off shorts in suit style and his coolest avatar at Katy Perry's party had caught everyone's attention.

American pop singer Katy Perry was in India last November and who's who from the Bollywood industry was seen at her party hosted by . , to , Kiara Advani among many graced the lavish party at Karan Johar's house. However, one person who caught everyone's attention was Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. The Arjun Reddy actor walked into the party in his style and was seen having a gala time with B-town celebs. Vijay Deverakonda is known for his unconventional style statements and his cut-off shorts in suit style and his coolest avatar at Katy Perry's party had caught everyone's attention. Ahead of his film Dear Comrade's release, the actor was also spotted in Mumbai wearing lungi.

However, Vijay Deverakonda has his own sense of style and the actor dresses up for self rather thinking about what others will say. In an interview to TOI this year, Vijay opened up on his look at Katy Perry party and wearing lungi for a dinner night in Mumbai. The Geetha Govindam star said, "I am human and I know it isn’t humanly possible to be aware of everything and be the best at everything. If all of us were good at everything, we would all be clones. Our flaws, talents, all add up to make us who we are, and that’s what gives us the edge each one of us has over the other. If we were all alike, talking and behaving the same way, the world would be such a boring place. Why do we need to have the same personality anyway? So that it is convenient for the world?"

He further added, "As far as clothes are concerned, if I feel like wearing something, I don’t care what anyone thinks, I will wear it. I live a lot for myself; I think I owe it to myself. My mood defines my sense of style. There are days when I feel like wearing a lungi and there is no logic to it. Someone inside me is craving a lungi and I give him that."

