Vijay Deverakonda is back after a month long Insta hiatus: It’s been a while, but you have been on my mind

Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram handle to post a picture after 4 weeks. Take a look.

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the South Indian movie industry’s most talented actors. Being a renowned name in Tollywood, he also has a huge social media fan-following. Speaking of the video and photo-sharing platform Instagram alone, the superstar has over 11 million followers. Though the actor has a history in films from the South, his fans were shocked to hear he’d be a part of Puri Jagannadh’s much-awaited film Liger as the lead role next to Ananya Panday.

The popular actor, who hadn’t posted anything on his feed for 4 weeks, is finally back. This time, the star has posted a photo of him sitting on the sofa. The actor can be seen donning a lilac shirt paired with beige pants and a black beanie. The star seems to be in a room with an aesthetically pleasing grey-white interior with yellow accents. Acknowledging the fact that he hadn’t posted on the gram for a while, he put a quirky caption along with the picture, “It’s been a while, But You have been on my mind” he wrote followed by a smiley face. In less than 1 hour, the post garnered over 800,000 likes and fans filled the comments with a stream of heart and fire emojis.

Check out the post:

Making his Bollywood debut with his film, the actor is thrilled for the release of the movie which is set to premiere on September 9, 2021. Apart from Liger, Vijay will also join hands with director Shiva Nirvana for their forthcoming project that is going to be backed by Dil Raju.

Credits :Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

