Vijay Deverakonda with beard or no beard: Which look of the Rowdy star do you like the most? VOTE NOW

South star Vijay Deverakonda is a heartthrob. Whenever he posts his pictures on social media, he takes social media by storm. He is known for his unmatchable ruggedly raw style. Vijay Deverakonda is one of the actors who managed to gain a massive fan base within a short period of time and his growing followers on Instagram are proof for the same. Surpassing top Tollywood actors including Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and Allu Arjun, Vijay Deevrakonda has more than followers on Instagram.

It goes without saying that one can spend the whole quarantine time just by looking at the photos of the Rowdy star. However, there has always been a debate on whether he looks good with a beard or in his clean-shaven look. While it goes without saying that he looks great with a beard or with no beard. To make it easier for you to choose between the two looks, take a look at the photos of the star in both the looks and then take this poll below and let us know which look of the Geetha Govindam actor do you like the most.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda's photos here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Arjun Reddy star was last seen in World Famous Lover. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film also had Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in lead roles. World Famous Lover was produced under the banner of Creative Commercials by KA Vallabha. National Award-winning composer Gopi Sundar composed music for the film. Vijay will be next seen in the action movie Fighter with Puri Jagannadh. The film also stars Ananya Panday.

