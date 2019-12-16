Vijay Deverakonda beats Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun; Sets THIS HUGE record

The handsome hunk Vijay Deverakonda now has 5 million followers on Instagram and this is a huge feat. Interestingly, Vijay has managed to beat Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun who have 3.8 million and 4.6 million followers on Instagram, respectively.
153271 reads Mumbai Updated: December 16, 2019 05:28 pm
The young sensation Vijay Deverakonda has won millions of hearts of the audience and has created a niche for himself for choosing unconventional roles in films like Dear Comrade, Arjun Reddy, Pelli Choopulu among others. The powerhouse of talent has also topped this year's Google's most-searched list. Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda has become the most searched South Indian actor in 2019. The actor hit the headlines this year for quite a few reasons and that has only helped him to earn a huge fan following on social media. 

The handsome hunk has also touched 5 million followers on Instagram and this is a huge feat. Interestingly, Vijay has managed to beat Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun who have 3.8 million and 4.6 million followers on Instagram respectively. Vijay, who is one of the most popular actors down South, owns 2019 clearly for quite a few reasons. Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade released this year and it created a huge hype among the audience. The actor also hit the headlines recently after Parvathy, during the rounds table conference commented on misogynistic films and glorifying of abusive relationships in Arjun Reddy. 

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen next in World Famous Lover. The makers of the film recently released the four posters of the actor featuring with the four lead actresses- Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. The South star has also collaborated with director Puri Jagannadh for an action flick. 

Credits :Instagram

