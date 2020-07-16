  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda BEATS Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun as he becomes 1st South star to achieve THIS feat

After being the only actor to feature under the ‘Forbes India 30 under 30 list’, Vijay Deverakonda has achieved another huge feat and has beat Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and other actors on Instagram.
4344 reads Mumbai
Vijay Deverakonda BEATS Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun as he becomes 1st South star to achieve THIS featVijay Deverakonda BEATS Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun as he becomes 1st South star to achieve THIS feat
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Vijay Deverakonda, who rose to fame with his hit film Arjun Reddy has earned a massive fan following not only down South but is also a popular face among the Hindi audience. The Tollywood heartthrob took the industry by storm with the success of Pelli Chooplu and has featured in many films like Dear Comrade, Geetha Govindam among others. Deverakonda is winning hearts of the audience and fans are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores with his upcoming first Pan-India release, Fighter starring Bollywood actress Ananya Panday in the female lead role. 

Meanwhile, after being the only actor to feature under the ‘Forbes India 30 under 30 list’, the Telugu star has achieved another huge feat. Vijay Deverakonda has beat Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and other actors as he becomes first South star to earn 8 million followers on Instagram. Yes, Vijay hits 8 million followers on Instagram and fans have been showering him with best wishes on social media. Creative posters and photos are being made as the World Famous Lover actor achieve this milestone. 

Allu Arjun is close to 8 million followers while Mahesh Babu has earned 5.2 million Instagram followers. RRR star Ram Charan has crossed 2.5 million mark on the photo-sharing app. On the other hand, Rana Daggubati has earned 4 million followers and Prabhas is close to 5 million now. He is emerging as one of the biggest young Telugu actors. The Rowdy star is super active on all social media platforms and often engages with his fans through various activities.

Check out his latest Instagram post below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Introducing Storm Deverakonda 

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda) on

Talking about his upcoming film, which is tentatively titled Fighter, Vijay Deverakonda starrer is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The Hindi version of the film will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement