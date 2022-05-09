Vijay Deverakonda Birthday: 5 times Liger actor proved he is a no-nonsense person

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is known for his appealing onscreen personality. But, he equally manages to grab the attention for his straightforward, no-nonsense approach off-screen. He is a rebel, not only onscreen but offscreen as well, and doesn't mince his words. He speaks his mind and heart out even during the interviews.

When his film, World Famous Lover flopped at the box office, VD, accepted the same and didn't mince words in saying that the film's execution was messed up. "The film was amazing on paper. But we fuc*ed it up as far as the execution is concerned. I was excited when I had heard the story," Deverakonda confessed during an interview.

Soon-to-be a Pan India star, Vijay Devarakonda is currently on a roll. The actor is grabbing all the limelight for his upcoming film, Liger. Besides this, his next movie 'Jana Gana Mana', again with Puri Jagannadh is all set to go on floors in September. Currently, he is in Kashmir and is shooting for Shiva Nirvana directorial, co-starring Samantha.

Today, on his birthday, let's take a look at the times when Vijay Deverakonda proved being realistic is in his nature.

Wedding rumours

A couple of months ago, reports surfaced about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna getting married. The Liger actor rubbished the rumours in style. Vijay tweeted, "As usual nonsense."

Fake news

Earlier, Vijay Deverakonda had expressed his anger against the fake news that was circulating on social media. The Dear Comrade star had shared a video of him calling out a few media houses who wrote against him regarding his contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharing the video on his Twitter, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "When someone who is supposed to be the guardian of truth lies to you or betrays your trust, intentionally – the society is in danger. This Video is my responsibility to my people. Meanwhile, You are welcome to continue trying to end my career, destroy my image, write nonsense about me." In the video, the actor also speaks about how he had to do this for spreading wrong information against him over such issues.

Reply to criticism on Arjun Reddy

Malayalam actress Parvathy Thiruvothu had criticized the theme and the tone of Vijay Deverakonda's movie Arjun Reddy. This happened during a round table conference where Vijay Deverakonda along with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and others was also present. Parvathy's opinion, the point she made, and slamming the movie in front of VD went viral on social media. Fans celebrated and supported her for this. A few weeks later, Vijay decided to speak on the same and expressed his displeasure over people 'celebrating' at his cost.

"I am very irritated right now. I can't keep it in and I want to take it out. If I will keep it in, it will become a tumour inside me," he said during a session at the International Film Festival of India in Goa.

During an interview with Film Companion, he also said, "Normally, I am very understanding. I give people the benefit of doubt. I saw that there was genuine angst and genuine intention behind these questions. But these people don't know what they are talking about. I feel they are very misplaced. I didn't mind the question. I love Parvathy. I admire her work. What irritates me is social media and media 'hadavidi'. People go nuts. They don't know what they are talking about."

Shutting down a reporter

During the promotion of Dear Comrade, the Tollywood star shut down a reporter who asked Rashmika Mandanna about her break-up with Rakshit Shetty. As soon as the reporter asked Rashmika about her past, VD came to her rescue and replied, "I don't even know your question...but it is no one's business."

On Dear Comrade's average reviews

Vijay and Rashmika's Dear Comrade performed average at the box office and failed to impress the masses. Reacting to the same, the actor had said, "Dear Comrade was killed due to this negativity. But this is not a new experience for me. I know how to handle such negativity."