Vijay Deverakonda brings the power of street fashion with flamboyance in a black tracksuit- Still a boy

Vijay Deverakonda- the name has become synonymous with quirky, bold fashion. From wearing unmissable colours like pink, and purple to donning a lungi with a shirt, Vijay Deverakonda knows how to add drama to his statement-making looks. He knows how to play around with his sartorial choices and this time again he does it, charismatically. The actor wore a black tracksuit by Palm Angels and oh boy, he is too hot to handle!

Styled by Harmann Kaur, Vijay Deverakonda wore a leather jacket and matching pants with a white round-neck shirt. Black boots completed his look. He yet again brings the power of street fashion in black with flamboyance and we cannot take our eyes off him. However, the Arjun Reddy star's killer smile is stealing all the attention. It is pretty evident, Vijay Deverakonda's fashion statement is nothing but just an extension of his personality. Just look at him!