Vijay Deverakonda, brother Anand have their hearts and tummy happy courtesy family get-together; PIC
Vijay Deverakonda and his brother Anand Deverakonda recently met their producer uncle Yash Rangineni.
Vijay Deverakonda has been keeping a low profile ever since the release of his film Liger in August this year. Making the most of this time, the actor is spending quality time with his family and friends. Vijay Deverakonda and his brother-actor Anand Deverakonda were recently seen with their uncle and producer Yash Rangineni. A memorable picture of the three from the meet is doing rounds on social media.
While the Arjun Reddy actor is seen donning black attire, his brother poses in a T-shirt. The picture shows that they got together for a meal as they are seen posing in a restaurant. Prior to this, a video of Vijay Deverakonda having a blast at the recently held India-Australia cricket match with Anand Deverakonda was all over the internet. Celebrity stylist Shravya Varma and the Deverakonda brothers were seen cheering for team India from the stands. While VD looked charming in a mint green sweatshirt and matching joggers, Anand Deverakonda went for a pastel pink T-shirt and grey trousers.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen romancing Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the upcoming romantic comedy Kushi. Made under the direction of Shiva Nirvana, the project will mark the first on-screen pairing of the duo. One of the schedules of the film has already been shot in Kashmir among other places. He further has Puri Jagannadh's directorial Jana Gana Mana in his kitty. Touted to be an action entertainer, the movie will see VD as an army officer.
On the other hand, Anand Deverakonda last appeared on the big screens with the crime thriller movie, Highway.
