  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda & brother Anand having fun with friends in this THROWBACK photo will make you miss yours

It is known that the sibling duo share a deep bond which is evident from the posts they dedicate for each other on the online platform.
5909 reads Mumbai Updated: August 12, 2020 09:37 pm
Vijay Deverakonda & brother Anand having fun with friends in this THROWBACK photo will make you miss yoursVijay Deverakonda & brother Anand having fun with friends in this THROWBACK photo will make you miss yours

Actor Anand Devarakonda, the younger sibling of heartthrob Vijay Devarakonda, has often shared photos with his family, and there is no denying that both the actors put family in front of everything else. This photo was shared by him on his Instagram space where Vijay and Anand can be seen with their childhood friends. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “childhood Friends (seniors here) last a lifetime”. It is known that the sibling duo share a deep bond which is evident from the posts they dedicate for each other on the online platform.

During Dorasani pre-release event, Vijay Devarakonda was on the verge of tears while talking about his brother. Anand made his debut with the film Dorasani, directed by KVR Mahendra and produced by Madhura Shreedhar Reddy in association with Yash Rangineni. The romantic drama was set in 1980s and it narrated the story of Raju (Anand) and Dorasani (Shivatmika) while addressing issues of social divisions based on caste lines.

Check out his post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Childhood friends (seniors here ) last a lifetime!

A post shared by Anand Deverakonda (@ananddeverakonda) on

Also Read: Jayaraj’s biopic starring Dhananjaya to have title launched by Puneeth Rajkumar on Independence day

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in Fighter directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film was wrapped up before the lockdown was imposed. Fighter also stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. For his role in the film, Vijay underwent mixed martial arts classes. It is being reported that Vijay will be sported in six-pack abs. The film was expected to hit the big screens in summer 2020 release. However, the makers will make an official release date after things settle down.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s conflict with sister to Rhea Chakraborty facing the ED again
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement