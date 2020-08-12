Vijay Deverakonda & brother Anand having fun with friends in this THROWBACK photo will make you miss yours

It is known that the sibling duo share a deep bond which is evident from the posts they dedicate for each other on the online platform.

Actor Anand Devarakonda, the younger sibling of heartthrob Vijay Devarakonda, has often shared photos with his family, and there is no denying that both the actors put family in front of everything else. This photo was shared by him on his Instagram space where Vijay and Anand can be seen with their childhood friends. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “childhood Friends (seniors here) last a lifetime”. It is known that the sibling duo share a deep bond which is evident from the posts they dedicate for each other on the online platform.

During Dorasani pre-release event, Vijay Devarakonda was on the verge of tears while talking about his brother. Anand made his debut with the film Dorasani, directed by KVR Mahendra and produced by Madhura Shreedhar Reddy in association with Yash Rangineni. The romantic drama was set in 1980s and it narrated the story of Raju (Anand) and Dorasani (Shivatmika) while addressing issues of social divisions based on caste lines.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in Fighter directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film was wrapped up before the lockdown was imposed. Fighter also stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. For his role in the film, Vijay underwent mixed martial arts classes. It is being reported that Vijay will be sported in six-pack abs. The film was expected to hit the big screens in summer 2020 release. However, the makers will make an official release date after things settle down.

