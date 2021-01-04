Vijay Deverakonda bumps into Roshan Abdul Rahoof in Goa and the latter couldn't help capturing the moment

Vijay Deverakonda had been holidaying in Goa for the past few days. Here's how Roshan Abdul Rahoof reacted after having met the Arjun Reddy star.

Many of us welcomed the New Year at the comfort of our own homes while a few others traveled with their loved ones to exotic places and celebrated it there. Numerous celebs have also done the same and we get glimpses of it on social media which is abuzz with pictures and videos for the past three days. While some of them have returned from their respective vacations, a few others have continued their holidays for a longer period ahead of resuming work.

Among these celebs is Vijay Deverakonda who had jetted off to Goa for his New Year celebrations. The Arjun Reddy star bumped into someone special during the vacation and he is none other than Roshan Abdul Rahoof himself. The latter seems to have a fanboy moment with Vijay as he shared a happy selfie with the latter on Instagram. The Oru Adaar Love fame actor also added a caption that reads, “When I met aka the Arjun Reddy.”

Check out the post below:

While Vijay goes shirtless when posing for the picture, Roshan, on the other hand, dons a floral shirt. As soon as he shared this on Instagram, comments began pouring in from everywhere. Talking about the former, he is currently gearing up for a Pan India movie that is tentatively titled Fighter. He has been roped in opposite Ananya Panday in the film that has been backed by Puri Jagannadh. Meanwhile, Roshan earlier rose to fame with the film Oru Adaar Love that also featured Priya Prakash Varrier.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda is overwhelmed as special fan dedicates sketch to him: Taking strength, inspiration from you

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Roshan Abdul Rahoof Instagram

Share your comment ×