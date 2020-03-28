Vijay Deverakonda is a bundle of happiness as he poses with a fan in this rare PHOTO

While scrolling through numerous feeds on Instagram, we have come across a rare picture of Vijay Deverakonda posing happily with a fan. Check out the picture.

Vijay Deverakonda is currently one of the fastest-growing actors of the South film industry. The handsome hunk’s popularity has increased manifold upon the release of his movie Arjun Reddy. The Dear Comrade actor is not only known for his stellar performances in movies but also his good looks that can make the ladies go weak on their knees. He is also known to be a very genuine person and never disappoints his fans whenever he meets them or interacts with them.

Recently, we have come across a rare picture of the World Famous Lover actor who is seen posing with an aged fan. The two of them are also seen making the ‘heart’ symbol with their hands while posing for the camera. Vijay seems to be quite ecstatic after having met his fan which is evident from the million-dollar smile that he flashes while getting clicked. The actor looks dapper in a white grid print blazer teamed up with a black t-shirt.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda has been roped in opposite Ananya Panday in a pan Indian movie titled Fighter. The shooting schedule for the movie had already begun but is currently on hold owing to the 21-day lockdown period imposed across India because of the Coronavirus crisis. The much-awaited movie has been helmed by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. Its progress will continue once the lockdown is over and situations get better.

Credits :Instagram

