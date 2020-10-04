Vijay Deverakonda calls Europe his 'happy escape' and 'food heaven' as he shares a new PHOTO

Vijay Deverakonda often keeps the fans updated with whatever is happening in his daily life. Meanwhile, check out his latest Instagram post in which he talks about Europe.

Vijay Deverakonda does not need any introduction. The handsome hunk who is an inevitable part of the South film industry has given multiple hits in the course of his career. Right from Geetha Govindam to Arjun Reddy or World Famous Lover, the actor has never failed to impress the audience with his spectacular performances. Meanwhile, Deverakonda is an avid social media user and loves to keep the fans updated with whatever is happening in his personal and professional life.

As we speak of this, the actor has recently shared a new post on his Instagram handle that has grabbed everyone’s attention. Vijay Deverakonda is sitting at some restaurant in Europe as he flashes his captivating smile in the picture. He looks suave in the off-white shirt. What grabs our attention further is his caption that reads, “Europe - my happy escape from the madness of work, escape from the abnormalcy of being an actor & most importantly my food heaven.”

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda’s last release was World Famous Lover that also featured Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, and Catherine Tressa in the lead roles. The South star will then feature alongside Ananya Panday in a pan Indian movie helmed by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. The shoot for the movie that is tentatively titled Fighter had already begun a few months back. It reportedly also features and Ramya Krishnan. The latest reports suggest that the makers are planning to bring on board a Taiwanese boxer.

