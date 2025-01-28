Vijay Deverakonda calls for a ‘Podustunna Poddumeeda’ mashup with Coldplay as band’s Chris Martin jokes he’s from Telangana

The English band Coldplay created quite a buzz during their Ahmedabad concert, marking the end of their India tour. As the band wrapped up their shows in India, lead singer Chris Martin joked about how they were an Indian band, with all the members hailing from different parts of the country.

The video, which quickly went viral across the internet, was shared by Vijay Deverakonda, who excitedly reacted to the singer's heartwarming words. In an Instagram story, reposting the video, the actor wrote, “Chris Martin, welcome! Someone needs to make a Podusthunna Poddumeeda X Coldplay mashup.”

For those unclear, Podustunna Poddumeeda is a song from the movie Jai Bolo Telangana, which was centered on the Telangana movement. The song, composed by the late Chakri, was written and sung by Gummadi Vittal Rao, also known as Gaddar, the late poet, singer, and communist revolutionary who fought for the statehood of Telangana.

The viral video, which was taken from Coldplay’s performance on January 26, 2025, featured Chris Martin saying, “I would like to say thank you to the rest of the band. We've been brothers now for 29 years. And, it's just the most amazing thing to be part of, and what most of you don't know is that all four of us were born in India, so we're already an Indian band.”

The singer continued as he pointed towards the bassist, Guy Berryman, and said, “He looks like he is from Scotland, but he is not. He is from Tamil Nadu. Everyone knows that I am from Telangana. And please welcome, all the way from Ahmedabad, 100 percent Gujarati, on the drums and everything else. In many ways, the leader of our band, the person who keeps us together, the lovely, incredibly bright, beautiful, and scary Will Champion.”

Moving forward, Vijay Deverakonda is currently working on his next film, tentatively titled VD12. Directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is expected to be an action movie. Originally slated for release on March 28, 2025, the movie is now speculated to be postponed.

