Vijay Deverakonda calls out fake production companies using his name for audition

Vijay Deverakonda's team stated that any project that the actor is associated with, will be announced officially, and urged fans not to believe in anything that is not announced officially.
The team of South star Vijay Deverakonda today sent out a notice stating that some fake production companies have been misusing his name and conducting auditions and gain access to actresses. The statement added that Vijay Deverakonda’s films will be formally announced and urged fans to not believe in anything that says otherwise. They also requested actresses to be careful before taking up any auditions, and promised that they will take action against these perpetrators.

The statement read, “We, TeamDeverakonda have noticed that few production company/ies have been fraudulently misrepresenting to be making a film with Vijay Deverakonda and have been conducting auditions and gain access to actors/actresses. Any project Vijay Deverakonda is associated with shall be formally announced by him and his producers. Official confirmation can also be verified on VDs official SM handles. While we take action against these perpetrators, we request all to be alert and double check any information in their personal best interests.”

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in Fighter directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film was wrapped up before the lockdown was imposed. Fighter also stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. For his role in the film, Vijay underwent mixed martial arts classes. It is being reported that Vijay will be sported in six-pack abs. The film was expected to hit the big screens in summer 2020 release. However, the makers will make an official release date after things settle down.

