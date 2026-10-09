Vijay Deverakonda calls out trolls over Ranabaali and Jailer 2 clash, deems them ‘manufactured hate’

Vijay Deverakonda recently addressed the online trolling surrounding his upcoming film Ranabaali. The actor questioned the motives behind the negativity directed at him and his work. The actor, who stars alongside Rashmika Mandanna in Rahul Sankrityan’s period drama, spoke in Hyderabad ahead of the film’s trailer launch. During the interaction, he opened up about dealing with criticism and the growing chatter around the film’s box office clash with Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2.



Vijay Deverakonda questions trolls targeting him

Reacting to the hate he receives on social media, Vijay questioned whether he should change his personality to satisfy his critics. He said, “Should I stop because someone thinks my dreams and hard work are unnecessary? Should I start acting because someone thinks my honesty comes off as arrogance? Should I step back because someone thinks my self-confidence comes across as pride? If they cannot digest my journey, must I sit at home?”

The actor further asserted that he would not change himself to appease trolls. “I won’t change; they’re the ones who need to. I wish people concentrated on bettering themselves for their families. I enjoy success stories a lot,” he added, encouraging people to focus on personal growth instead of pulling others down.

Vijay calls online criticism ‘manufactured hate’

Addressing the online debate over Ranabaali and Jailer 2, Vijay claimed that much of the negativity directed at him was organized rather than genuine. “First of all, we can’t even call it hate. Because 90 percent of it is manufactured. There’s a batch that drops Reels at a time that they’d rather watch Jailer 2 over Ranabaali, despite it being a Telugu film,” he said.

He also highlighted the potential impact of artificial intelligence on such activities, stating, “People can have opinions, but if you see the same opinion everywhere, it’s manufactured. What they must understand is that the attacks they’re paid for today, AI will do tomorrow. No one can stop it. The person paying them will stop. Use social media to promote and better things. What is the point of using it to bring down someone? But that’s the world we live in, what to do?”

Ranabaali to clash with Jailer 2

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026. Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is slated to arrive a day earlier, on October 15, setting the stage for a major box office clash.

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