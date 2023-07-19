Vijay Deverakonda calls romantic scene with Samantha 'My Kind of love'; shares glimpse from Kushi

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's next Kushi is a romantic film. The second single Aradhya hit the right chord among audiences with a soothing medley and chemistry. Now, the Liger actor shared a small clip from the video and said that's the kind of love he wants in his life.

In the video, Vijay and Samantha can be seen sleeping comfortably, hugging and cuddling each other in the bed. Their chemistry is clearly visible and it's super cute. The new on-screen pair have been making audiences go aww with their chemistry.

The video featured the words, "Find someone you can have this (with red heart)." Sharing the video on Instagram, Vijay wrote, "My Kind of love. #Kushi kind of Love!"

On the other hand, Samantha also shared another cute clip from Aradhya song and spoke about love in the caption. In the clip, Vijay is seen running for work while Samantha is seen ensuring that he takes his lunch box and even stays behind to wave goodbye at him. In return, Vijay is seen blowing a kiss at her. She captioned the video, “I hope you find the love you truly deserve #Kushi.

About Kushi's Aradhya's song

Aradhya's song showcases the romance, love and chemistry of a newly wedded couple. The Telugu version is crooned by Sid Sriram and Chinmayi Sripaada. It was also released in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Music director Hisham Abdul Wahab, who rendered music for the Malayalam Hridayam movie, has composed tunes for Kushi.

While the song became an instant hit among music lovers, it was also caught in controversy. A few netizens on Twitter shared a screenshot of Vijay Deverakonda keeping his leg on Samantha from the song. They reshared her old tweet from 2013 about a regressive poster and slammed her.

About Kushi

Kushi is one of the most awaited and anticipated films from the Telugu film industry. The film marks the second collaboration of Vijay and Samantha, after Keerthy Suresh starrer Mahanati. Touted to be a romantic drama and directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film will reportedly revolve around an unconventional love story. Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya are part of the film in significant roles. Prawin Pudi is looking after the editing.

