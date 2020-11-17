Vijay Deverakonda calls Soorarai Pottru star Suriya a terrific performer; Wishes to work with Sudha Kongara

Many celebrities including Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda also watched Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru and praised the team for their tremendous work.

Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru (Aakasam Nee Haddhu Ra in Telugu) released recently and the film opened to a phenomenal response by the audience and critics alike. Directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, the much-anticipated Tamil film released online on November 12. Based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, the film stars Aparna Balamurali in the female lead role. Soorarai Pottru has managed to win hearts across the country. Many celebrities including Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda also watched the film and praised the team for their tremendous work. VD took to Twitter and called Suriya a terrific performer as he enjoyed watching the movie with his three friends.

He tweeted, "@Suriya_offl na - what a terrific performer, you just feel love for him as an actor giving it his all, even backing it as a producer. @Aparnabala2- I kept wondering where does Sudha find these amazing women to play in her films, so real, an actress totally in command." He further went on to express his wish to work with director Sudha Kongara. He wrote, "@Sudhakongara_of- I will work with you soon :) This is me professing my admiration for you as a director."

Check out how Vijay Deverakonda is totally stunned by Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru:

#SooraraiPottru #AakaasamNeeHaddhuRa -

Watched it with a big gang of friends, all boys, 3 of them cried, I was just raging through the film and fired up to see the outsider make his statement and a statement was made! pic.twitter.com/60dDbt84g7 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) November 16, 2020

@Suriya_offl na - what a terrific performer, you just feel love for him as an actor giving it his all, even backing it as a producer. @Aparnabala2 - I kept wondering where does Sudha find these amazing women to play in her films, so real, an actress totally in command. — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) November 16, 2020

@Sudhakongara_of - I will work with you soon :) This is me professing my admiration for you as a director. Top class music by @gvprakash, great cinematography by @nikethbommi and so many great performances by the supporting cast! — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) November 16, 2020

Soorarai Pottru also stars Mohan Babu and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. It is produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and co-produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.

For his role in the film, Suriya left no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character and also met the former Indian Army Captain to get more insights into his life that transformed the way people travel today.

